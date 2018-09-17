1000-year-old Naropa festival begins in the cold desert

Faisul YaseenHemis (Leh), Sep 16:
Elizabeth Brumfield, a Physician from the United States, had come all the way from Chicago to attend the Naropa festival at Hemis, Leh in the cold desert region of Ladakh to explore the region’s beauty and find her path to spirituality.
“I came here to see Ladakh’s beauty and find my spiritual self,” she said.
Brumfield had decided to visit Ladakh, the land of the high passes, on the recommendations of her Californian friend, Deborah De Lisi, who attended the festival last year while travelling with a spiritual group.
“I loved being here so much the last time that I wanted to come back again,” Lisi said.
The Naropa festival, which completed 1000 years of its celebrations in 2016, when it was held after 12 years, started here Sunday and would be held annually now onward.
The festival celebrates the life of Naropa, the 11th century Buddhist scholar-saint, who started the tradition of Buddhist philosophy that traversed the Himalayas.
Referred to as the “Kumbh Mela of the Himalayas”, the festival includes cultural and spiritual events including the ceremonial unfurling of the largest silk embroidery of Buddha Amitabha that stretches several stories.
This year’s festival started with the prayers by monks at Hemis and Chemday monasteries after which the “holy relics” were brought in a religious procession.
On the occasion, Naropa Fellowship, a one-year, fully-residential, post-graduate, academic programme focused on creating entrepreneurs while preserving the cultural heritage of Ladakh and the Himalayan region was launched by the fellowship’s co-founder, Drukpa Thuksey Rinpoche.
Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the festival, Khamtak Pinpoche said there was a need to create entrepreneurs who would create jobs instead of demanding jobs as the region was witnessing the problem of unemployment.
He said he believes in the slogan of ‘Live to Love’ and that he works and prays for peace of the entire region.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Pinpoche said, “For this generation, the focus should be on being good human beings rather than about the religion, and in the name of religion, we should focus on love and compassion.”
He said this was the reason why the focus of the Naropa Fellowship was getting students from all over the Himalayas, not just Ladakh and India, and not just Buddhists but youth from all the religions.
Among the 72 fellows selected this year, two are Muslims from the conflict-hit Kashmir valley.
One of them is Mirza Shoaib from Buchpora area of Srinagar and the other is Majid Attar from Pahalgam area of the volatile south Kashmir.
The programme coordinator of the Naropa Fellowship is also a Kashmiri Muslim, Jasim.
“The important aspect of the fellowship is to create entrepreneurs and identify problems common in the Himalayas,” Jasim told Rising Kashmir.
The festival was attended by people coming from Bhutan, Nepal, Malaysia, United States, Germany and various parts of the world.
Dendup Suadrup and Thukpa Tshering had come all the way from Bhutan believing that if they attend the Naropa festival, their sins would be washed away.
Ganesh Bahadur Gurun had come to attend the festival from Lalitpur district of Katmandu, Nepal and had enjoyed his 15-day visit to the cold desert so far.
George Souza, a Brazilian translator, who has been learning Tibetan language at Katmandu in Nepal had come from the South American country of Brazil.
Souza said he had converted to Buddhism from Christianity after reading about the Dalai Lama and his message of peace.
There were also devotees coming from different parts of India.
Bhasntey Nandsar, who had come from Uttar Pradesh, said he had been coming to Ladakh since 2008 and was all praise for Kashmiris living in the cold desert region.
“Kashmiris working here are so nice,” he said. “They rent me their rooms for free and also buy me medicines whenever I get ill.”
Nandsar said he wishes Kashmir witnesses peace the way Ladakh does.
The inaugural function of the festival was also attended by the Ambassador of South Korea, Shin Bong Kil; Deputy Head of the Mission, Embassy of Italy Luigi Estero; Deputy Head of the Mission, Republic of Poland, Robert Dziedzic; Deputy Head of the Mission, Marykay Carlson; Diplomatic Representative from the Embassy of Brazil, Daniel Machadoda Fonseca; the spiritual head of the Kingdom of Bhutan and the representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan.
The inaugural programme was also attended by Member of Parliament, Leh, Thupstan Tsewang; MLA Leh, Nawang Rigzin Jora; Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Chief Executive Councilor, Dorjay Motup and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 14 Corps, Y K Joshi.