1000 posts vacant in Higher Education Dept

61 colleges have in-charge Principals
Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Nearly one thousand teaching, non-teaching and administrative posts in the higher education department are lying vacant, officials told Rising Kashmir on Sunday.
At least 978 posts including many essential posts are lying vacant in the department against the sanctioned staff.
The government had sanctioned 3787 posts in all 96-degree colleges out of which 949 posts are lying vacant.
The vacant posts in degree colleges include 61 posts of Principals. The government had sanctioned 96 vacancies for the post of Principals of which only 32 are in position and in 61 colleges, in-charge principals have been posted so far.
Some of the degree colleges where in-charge Principals are posted include Government Degree College (GDC) Sumbal, GDC Kokernag, GDC (Women) Pulwama, GDC Kupwara, and GDC (Women) Anantnag Degree College etc.
Similarly, the 766 posts of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor are lying vacant in different degree colleges.
However, the government had sanctioned a total number of 3501 posts for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor out of which 2735 posts have been filled only.
Likewise, 96 posts of Physical Training Instructors (PTI’s) were also approved by the government but so far only 21 posts have been filled and 75 posts are still lying vacant.
95 posts of librarian were also sanctioned out of which only 21 have been filled and rest of 75 are also lying vacant.
For the higher technical education, the government had sanctioned 73 posts for Government College of Engineering and Technology (GCET) out of which only 42 have been filled and 31 are lying vacant.
Pertinently, in August 2018, the government had said that it had referred more than 700 posts to Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) for the selection process.
Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Department, Sarita Chauhan said that the department has to do nothing with the recruitment.
“Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission JKPSC is concerned institution to look after the vacant or unfilled posts in higher education,” She said.
JKPSC Secretary, Rajesh Sharma KAS said, “Some of the vacant posts regarding Assistant Professors or Associate Professors have been referred to us and the vacant posts are in process to be filled.”