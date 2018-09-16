100 sheep die of lightning

Noor ul HaqUri, Sep 15
At least 100 sheep were reported dead after lightning struck a government hut in Kalgai area of Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.
Officials in Uri told Rising Kashmir that lighting struck a JKPCC hut in Chandni Maidan in Kalgai, 10 kilometres from Uri town, killing more than 100 sheep.
“After heavy rains in the area, shepherds kept the sheep in a government hut for protection. Preliminary reports suggest that lightning struck the hut, killing more than hundred sheep,” an official from Uri said.
He said that the sheep belonged to Nazir Ahmad Poswal and Mohammad Sharief of Kalgai Uri.