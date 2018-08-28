10 years on, upgradation of SKIMS maternity hospital in oblivion

Will complete construction by 2019: Director SKIMS
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Aug 27:
Ten years on, the upgradation of maternity hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) has been left in oblivion due to the lackadaisical approach of the authorities.
The work on the under-construction building at the maternity hospital began way back in 2008 but it has been left in shambles taking a toll on maternity care.
The 50-bedded hospital was scheduled to be upgraded to 140 beds and was meant to increase the capacity of existing maternity unit.
“Due to delay in completion of the under-construction building, the patients are suffering on daily basis. Many facilities meant for a tertiary care hospital are not available due to the lack of space,” said a doctor at the hospital.
He said the patient referral to the hospital was increasing and expressed displeasure over the delay in the upgradation.
SKIMS, being multi-specialty hospital, the expecting mothers with other ailments are referred for the delivery at its maternity care hospital with an aim to get treatment.
Recently the Medical Council of India (MCI) carried out an assessment for the year 2017-18 and noted many issues at the maternity care hospital.
“The central oxygen supply is not available for indoor patients and in labour room. It lacks equipment like Hysteroscope, Colposcope, cryosurgery and machines for intrauterine insemination,” reads the assessment report.
The hospital also lacks Cardiotocogram (CTG), important for a hospital’s labour room while a full-fledged resuscitation for correcting physiological disorders among new-born babies is also missing.
Due to the unresolved issues, a SKIMS official said, postgraduates were reluctant to work at the maternity facility and accused the Institute administration of showing a biased approach towards the obstetrics and gynaecology department.
“We also receive referral cases from Lalla Ded hospital and this hospital is last hope for them. But despite that the construction of the building has faced negligence,” he said.
The hospital receives 300 patients and conducts around 15 surgeries regularly. It gets patients from far off places but successive regimes have failed to complete the construction leaving thousands of women in dejection. Not only space constraints, the maternity facility faces manpower shortage as there has been delay in the announcement of faculty appointments at SKIMS.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah said the institute’s governing body has taken a note of the delay and vowed to complete the construction by 2019.
“There were some issues related to funds. We have started 25-bedded extension a year ago and are hopeful that the construction will be taken up seriously to make the building functional next year,” he said.
