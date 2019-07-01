10 years on, Narkor-Peerbagh flood channel awaits dredging

July 01, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Tendering process underway, work shall start soon: Chief Engineer I&FC

The state administration has failed to start the dredging of Narkor-Peerbagh flood channel even 10 years after it was announced thereby posing a continuous threat to the locals.

The inhabitants of Peerbagh, Banbagander, Nadigund and Bemina areas have expressed resentment against the government for such long delay over the dredging of the flood channel.

They said despite persistent flood threats since last four years the government is ‘deliberately’ risking the lives of locals.

Anees Ahmad, a local at Hyderpora said the Irrigation and Flood Control (IFC) Department has left the flood channel full of unwanted weeds.

“More than nine years have passed but it seems that the government has turned deaf ears to our pleas as they are not taking any concrete step in this regard and are risking our lives,” Ahmad said.

He said during rains, water enters residential areas and damages the property. Tall grass has accumulated over the flood channel and has blocked the flow of water, Ahmad added.

Apart from unwanted weeds, solid waste at many places can be seen dumped in the channel.

Another local at Bemina, Sajid Beigh said earlier this month, due to fear of floods, they shifted to their relative’s place as flood channel was flowing above the danger mark.

“We approached the concerned officials many times and also visited the local MLA’s home but things have remained unchanged on the ground so far,” he said.

Even two days of continuous rainfall brought the area at the brink of flood exposing the hollow claims of flood preparedness by the concerned department, he said.

The residents said from past three years, most of the population living around flood channel relived the horror scenes of 2014 floods, as no one willing to clean the flood channel.

They said the depth of flood channel is 2-3 meters only and the dredging will increase the depth in addition to an increase in the water carrying capacity during rains.

Chief Engineer I&FC Kashmir, Er. Ashok Kumar Sharma said the department will soon start the dredging of the flood channel.

He said the channel will be cleaned and its depth will also be increased, so that these areas get relief from flood threats in future.

“We have already issued a contract for dredging and bidding is under process. The work will be completed soon,” Kumar said.