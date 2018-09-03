10 years on, Govt fails to utilize ration depot Rajbagh; 120 families suffer

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Sep 02:
Residents of Ikhrajpora area of Rajbagh have accused the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department of delaying the handover of local ration depot since last 10 years.
According to the locals, the depot was constructed with the funds raised by MLA Syed Altaf Bukhari and former MLA Nasir Aslam Wani.
They said the ration depot is situated behind the Silk Weaving Factory, Rajbagh and it can provide relief to 100-120 families if made functional.
Bashir Ahmad, a local resident said that 12x24 feet space for ration depot was constructed by the government but it is yet to be functional.“It is unfortunate that government has failed to handover the space for better use,” Bashir said.
He added that there are around 120 families that will get benefited if the ghat (depot) is made functional. Currently, the ghat is used by gamblers to play cards in the evening, he said.
The residents appealed the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department to handover the ration ghat so that it brings some relief to the residents in its vicinity.
Residents fear that the depot will be encroached by someone if government delays its utilization further.
Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Nisar Ahmad said residents should pay a visit to his office.
“We will look into the matter. If the demand is found genuine we will act accordingly,” Nisar said.
