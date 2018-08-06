10 years on, Govt fails to handover ration Depot to locals at Rajbagh

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
The inhabitants of Ikrajpora area of Rajbagh on Friday said that despite passing of 10 years, government has failed to hand over ration ghat shop to locals.
According to inhabitants, the ghat was constructed by the funds raised by two MLA’s of Amira Kadal constituency Mohammad Aslam Wani and Syed Altaf Bukhari.
They said that Ghat is situated behind the Silk Weaving Factory Rajbagh and it will provide relief to 100-120 families if it would be functional.
Bashir Ahmad, a local told Rising Kashmir that 12/24 room for ration ghat was constructed by the government but it is yet to be functional.
“It is unfortunate that government has failed to handover to any government distributor,” Bashir said.
Bashir said that there are around 120 families that will get benefited if the ghat will be functional. Currently, the ghat is used by gamblers to play cards at evening, he said.
The residents appealed Food and supplies department to handover the ration ghat so that it can provide relief to the residents.
Residents fear that the ration ghat will be encroached by someone illegally, if government will not act on the issue.
Director Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD) Nisar Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that residents should pay a visit his office
“We will look into the matter. If demand will be genuine and act accordingly,” Nisar said.
