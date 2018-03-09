10 years of public interest journalism

Shujaat Bukhari
On this day 10 years back, Rising Kashmir announced its arrival on the journalism landscape of Kashmir. As we reflect upon this short but eventful journey, we take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our readers who have made it a worthwhile experience. We also use this occasion to reflect on our progress towards the goals we had set out to achieve in 2008. Survival is the first challenge for any journalism venture in Kashmir and RK endured pressures, both visible and invisible, to uphold its aim of telling the truth, howsoever unpleasant it may be. For reflecting the ground situation in the valley, RK has been banned from getting any advertisements from the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) for the last eight years. RK has survived such severe and unprecedented constraints to meet the expectations of its readers. After survival comes sustenance and with the support of our valuable readers, RK has been able not only to sustain but also grow from strength to strength. Having said that, it has been far from an easy job given the pressing challenges media has been facing in the valley during this period. Our commitment has helped us to stay motivated. We have not compromised on the quality and we stand committed to provide nothing but the best to our esteemed readers. This unrelenting focus has helped us weather the turbulent times. The feedback of our stakeholders suggests that we have been able to maintain our credibility and relevance, and there is immense satisfaction in that achievement. The appreciation and criticism of our readers spur us on further to continue raising the bar. RK was launched with the core principles of truth, objectivity and accountability. Our effort always remains to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events, issues and developments as and when they occur and unfold. Public interest remains the principal determining factor for RK’s reportage. RK equips its readers with information and insight to help them make informed decisions on varied issues. We offer space for diverse, contrary viewpoints on our Opinion and Op-ed pages. In the world of increasing commercialization, newspapers and magazines have a tendency to over-simplify, sensationalise and trivialize for increasing profit. RK has resisted this inclination considering the sacred trust its readers have reposed on us. The idea behind RK was to set up an institution of professionals and provide them the platform to deliver the best of journalism. Besides the infrastructure, our focus has been to invest in human resources for the sake of providing a quality product to our readers. We have tried to ensure a pleasant work environment so that every member of RK family performs to the best of his/her potential.We are equally conscious of their individual growth. Gaining experience and confidence from working at RK, some of our staffers went on to join reputed national and international media organizations. Five of our staffers also succeeded in availing coveted Ford, Chevening and Fulbright Fellowships. The RK team is a mix of youth and experience, all committed to come out with a quality newspaper. In a bid to reach more and more people, RK launched its Jammu edition in October 2012. The Jammu edition of RK has shown promise to carve its own journalistic niche in the region. Besides the print edition, we have also made our presence felt on the online platform. The web edition of RK is user-friendly based on features like easy accessibility and navigation, supplementing text with videos and infographics in multimedia packages, encouraging interactivity and participation of readers, offering instant and timely updates. Our social media footprint is also growing by the day, particularly on facebook and twitter. The newspaper has also served as an academy and platform for young boys and girls looking to make a mark in journalism. Many journalism students from University of Kashmir, Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST), Central University of Kashmir, Govt. College for Women (Srinagar) and Baramulla degree college prefer RK for their internship. Besides, journalism students from outside J&K like Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College and other reputed institutes have done their internship with us. At RK, we are conscious of our responsibility to build and retain the trust of our readers by holding fast to professional and ethical principles. We have also been relentlessly trying to improve the layout of the newspaper by engaging professional designers. We are conscious of the fact we might have at times erred and that is human. Shortcomings are part of any journey but we promise that the endeavor is to take corrective measures and look back at the mistakes with a view to not to repeat them. We would like to reiterate our gratitude to all our readers who have reposed faith in us for all these years and we are determined not to let them down. Our journey has just begun and we need your support more than ever before to grow to our true potential.
