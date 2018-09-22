10 SPOs announce resignations on social media

DGP denies resignations, terms it militant propaganda
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Sept 21:
After killing of three policemen in Shopian on Friday, there was a wave of resignations by Special Police Officers (SPOs) in south Kashmir with 10 announcing their resignations on social media.
However, state police chief denied that any policeman has resigned and termed it “militant propaganda”.
After the killings of three abducted policemen, a number of videos and messages were circulated on social media in which at least 10 SPOs and constables from Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama districts announced their resignations.
"My name is Irshad Ahmad Baba and I was working as a constable in the police. I have tendered my resignation," said one of them in a video being widely circulated on social media here.
An SPO Tajalla Hussain Lone said he had resigned from the police department on September 17 and was issuing the video to put to rest any doubts that he had done so.
Many SPOs issued written statements about their resignations on social media.
Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said the purported resignations by SPOs in south Kashmir was basically a “propaganda by militants.”
“They (militants) have been trying this practice in the past and they are trying it now again,” Singh said in a video message released by police.
Three cops—Nisar Ahmad Dhobi son of Abdul Rashid resident of Kapren, Shopian, Firdous Kuchay son of Abdul Gani resident of Batagund, Shopian and Kulwant Singh son of Dhoop Singh resident of Batagund, Shopian were abducted from their homes by suspected militants in Shopian and later shot dead.
The purported resignation by SPOs post abduction-cum killings of three policemen has posed a challenge to the police.
DGP said SPOs were the very low-rank of the police force and they have families that they need to take care of.
“About 30,000 force of SPOs is spread across the state. They are all over in Kupwara, Kargil to Kuthua. They are not deployed in Valley alone,” he said.
The DGP said most of the SPOs were doing “wonderful” job and have been discharging their duties in the interest of public.
“Everyone has appreciated their role,” he said.
On whether any resignation has taken place, Singh said it was more of a rumour mongering.
“If at all there is something, it will be looked into,” he said.
Singh said police was seriously concerned about the welfare of SPOs and even now “a big scheme” was under consideration of the government.
“Government does recognise their contribution and maintenance of peace and order in the state. They are duty bound towards the general public,” he said.
The DGP said the government was considering major incentives for the SPOs.
The killing of three cops in Shopian has shot the number of policemen killed in militancy this year to 37, which was higher than last year when 31 policemen were killed in different militancy-related incidents in Kashmir.