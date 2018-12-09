About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

10 killed in truck-van collision in Maharashtra

Published at December 09, 2018 08:51 AM 0Comment(s)411views


10 killed in truck-van collision in Maharashtra

Press Trust of India

Nagpur

At least 10 people, including seven women and two minors, were killed when a truck collided with a van in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra Saturday, police said.

The accident took place around 9:30 pm when the van, with 14 occupants, was travelling on the Korpana-Wani road, they said.

 Chandrapur Superintendent of Police, Maheshwar Reddy, told PTI that 10 people died in the accident as per the preliminary reports.

A police officer, who was present at the spot, said seven women, the van driver, a three-year-old and another minor were killed in the incident.

Three persons were injured while a one-year-old escaped unhurt, he said.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, he said, adding that the truck driver fled the scene.

Further details are awaited, the officer said.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top