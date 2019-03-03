10 killed, 34 injured in separate accidents in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 2:
Ten people, including two women, were killed and 34 others injured in three separate road accidents in Udhampur, Kishtwar and Ramban districts on Saturday.
A private bus, carrying nearly 40 people to Valley, skidded off a hilly road and rolled down into a deep gorge at Chandeh village near Surinsar in Udhampur district around midnight when its driver lost control over the wheels.
A police official said driver had reportedly taken the interior route to dodge traffic police in view of restrictions on the main Jammu-Srinagar highway, which opened for traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on Saturday after remaining closed for five days.
Five persons died in the accident while 32 others were rescued and rushed to Government Medical College hospital in Jammu for treatment.
One of the critically injured later succumbed to injuries in the hospital.
The deceased were identified as Mohammad Iqbal Barkat and Manzoor Ahmad of Shopian, Farooq Ahmad and Asiya Bashir of Bandipora, Javed Ahmad of Budgam and Ghulam Ahmad Mir of Baramulla.
In another accident, three persons, including a young woman, were killed and three others injured when a cab fell into a deep gorge at Dadpeth-Mugalmaidan in Kishtwar district.
The accident took place at around 9.40 am.
The cab was on its way to Kishtwar.
A driver, Gurdev Singh of Jammu, was killed in a head-on collision between two trucks near Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar highway this morning, the officials said.
Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the death of six people and injuries to 31 others in a road accident in Udhampur district.
In a condolence message, the governor conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls, a spokesman of the Raj Bhavan said.
He directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured persons in the accident and wished speedy recovery to them, he said.
The governor also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 20,000 each to those injured in the accident, the spokesman said.