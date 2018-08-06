10 injured with pellets in Kulgam clashes during CASO

Shafat MirKulgam, Aug 05:
At least 10 people were hit by pellets in forces firing in clashes during cordon and search operation (CASO) at Khurbatpora village of Damhal Hanjipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
As the forces arrived in the Khurbatpora village to lay siege after inputs about presence of militants there, hundreds of locals took to roads and started pelting stones on them.
The force personnel retaliated by lobbing tear smoke shells and firing pellets on the protestors.
Many people were injured in forces action and 10 youth were hit by pellets. They were referred to District Hospital Kulgam.
"A total of ten injured were brought to our hospital. Four with pellet injuries in eyes were referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment,” said Medical Superintendent Kulgam Hospital, Dr G M Bhat.
He said two injured were discharged from the hospital in the evening while four others are undergoing treatment.
After the intense clashes, forces withdrew from the village and lifted the CASO, the locals said
