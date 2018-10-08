About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

10-hour CASO in Shopian villages

Published at October 08, 2018 01:19 AM 0Comment(s)36views


10-hour CASO in Shopian villages

Rising Kashmir News

Shopian, Oct 07:

 A massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched in multiple villages of south Kashmir's Shopian district ended Sunday morning after 10 hours.
The joint forces of Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, paramilitary CRPF and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu Kashmir Police launched a CASO in Balpora, Ganowpora, Wathoo, Brathipora and Shirmaal villages of Shopian.
Locals said the government forces carried out house-to-house searches in these villages which continued till afternoon.
“The CASO was lifted around 4:30 pm from Wathoo followed by other villages after the governnet forces found nothing," locals said.
A Police official termed it as a routine CASO.
The twin southern districts of Shopian and Pulwama witnessed a number of such massive search operations after the “Operation All Out” by the government forces.
Security experts said such area dominating operations in which a siege is laid around multiple villages simultaneously forces militants to change their location, which leads to their tracking.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top