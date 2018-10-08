10-hour CASO in Shopian villages

Rising Kashmir NewsShopian, Oct 07:
A massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched in multiple villages of south Kashmir's Shopian district ended Sunday morning after 10 hours.
The joint forces of Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, paramilitary CRPF and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu Kashmir Police launched a CASO in Balpora, Ganowpora, Wathoo, Brathipora and Shirmaal villages of Shopian.
Locals said the government forces carried out house-to-house searches in these villages which continued till afternoon.
“The CASO was lifted around 4:30 pm from Wathoo followed by other villages after the governnet forces found nothing," locals said.
A Police official termed it as a routine CASO.
The twin southern districts of Shopian and Pulwama witnessed a number of such massive search operations after the “Operation All Out” by the government forces.
Security experts said such area dominating operations in which a siege is laid around multiple villages simultaneously forces militants to change their location, which leads to their tracking.