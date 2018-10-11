10 gamblers arrested, stake money seized

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 10:
Police arrested ten gamblers from two different places in Srinagar.
In a statement Police said that in its endeavour to weed out social crimes from the society, it raided Sheikh Colony near Sultan-ul-Aarifeen School, Rainawari and arrested five gamblers identified as Showkat Ahmad Shiekh son of Nazir Shiekh resident of Sheikh Colony Rainawari, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Muhammad resident of Sheikh Colony Androoni Kathidarwaza, Shahid Ahmad Sheikh son of Ab Majeed resident of Rambagh and Bilal Ahmad Sheikh son of Khazir Mohd resident of Rambagh Sheikh Colony.
Stake money of Rs 2,520 and playing cards were recovered from the spot.
In another raid at Behrar Baghwanpora, a police party of Police Station Lal Bazar apprehended five more gamblers identified as Shabir Ahmad Dhobi son of Gh Rasool resident of Dhobi Mohalla Botakadal, Bilal Ahmad Kungi son of Abdul Gani resident of Soura Owantabawan, Ishfaq Ahmad Baba son of Gh Nabi resident of Amdakadal Lalbazar, Javid Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Aziz resident of Botakadal and Khursheed Ahmad Bazaz son of Abdul Aziz resident of Alamdar Colony Lal Bazar.
Stake money of Rs 8,230 and playing cards were recovered from the said spot. Cases in both incidents were registered in respective police stations under relevant sections of law and investigation taken up.