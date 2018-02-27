10 flood-hit bridges restored in Pulwama: PWD

Work apace on remaining 4 bridges
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 26:
The Public Works Department today said that work is apace on scores of bridges in district Pulwama and most of the bridges damaged in 2014 floods have already been restored.
Responding to a news item appearing in a section of the press, a spokesman of the PWD said that out of the 14 bridges damaged in 2014 floods in the district, 10 bridges have already been restored while work is apace on remaining 4 bridges.
Regarding Rahmoo Bridge on RoomshiNallah, the spokesman said that it has been taken up under World Bank Funded Flood Recovery Project and the work is being executed by the Jammu & Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC).
Regarding Gadoora Bridge, the spokesman said that the work was halted on the bridge because of a court stay order, which took 2 years to resolve. He said the work of the sub-structure was finally allotted in October 2017 2017 and was completed in a record time of 3 months. “The work of super structure is also in progress and the bridge shall be completed in next 4 months,” he said and added that it is not a fact that people are facing any inconvenience since there is a Bailey Bridge with macadam approaches facilitating smooth traffic movement in the area.
Regarding Trichal Bridge, the spokesman said that the bridge could not be taken up due to non-availability of land for diversion of traffic. He said the R&B Department is now pursuing to acquire a piece of land alongwithtwo shops, through District Administration for diversion of traffic. “The case of compensation along with assessment of structure has already been submitted to the District Administration,” he said and added that work of the bridge has already been allotted and shall be taken up as soon as the land for diversion is acquired. He said there is a Bailey Bridge provided at the spot of the damaged bridge for the convenience of the public and the traffic is moving smoothly.
Regarding Arabal Bridge, the spokesman said it is one of the largest single span bridges (60 mtrs) and the sub-structure of the bridge along with approach road and approach walls is complete in all respects. “Moreover, the super structure is also nearing completion for which a deck slab could not be laid due to winters,” he said and added that the deck slab shall be laid in March 2018 and the bridge shall be opened for traffic accordingly.
