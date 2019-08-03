10 DySPs transferred, posted in J&K police

August 03, 2019 14:39:00 | Agencies

Ten Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) were transferred and posted in the Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

They shall be relieved forthwith, reads the order issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Friday.

The order said that Mohammad Usman, DYSP JKAP-8th Batallion (Bn) is transferred and posted as DySP PC Srinagar against one Leave Reserve post of DySP, Abdul Ghafoor, DySP JKAP-8th Bn is transferred and posted as DySP PC Bandipora against available vacancy, Parupkar Singh (DySP SDRF 2nd Bn is transferred and posted as DySP PC Jammu against available vacancy and Sunniya Wani, SDPO Gandhi Nagar Jammu is transferred and posted as DySP IR-15th Bn vice Jeetan Ji Mattoo.