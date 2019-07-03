About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 03, 2019 | Agencies

10 drug peddlers arrested, huge quantity of contraband recovered in Budgam

 

x (x)
 

Ten drug peddlers were arrested in separate operations by the police in the central Kashmir district of Budgam, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said large quantity of contraband, including charas, poppy straw and Codiene Phosphate were recovered.

Giving details, he said a Police Party of Police Station (PS) Budgam while checking at Nasrullahpora arrested three drug peddlers who were involved in supplying drugs, especially to students of the area. 

x (x)
 
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 03, 2019 | Agencies

10 drug peddlers arrested, huge quantity of contraband recovered in Budgam

 

x (x)
 

              

Ten drug peddlers were arrested in separate operations by the police in the central Kashmir district of Budgam, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said large quantity of contraband, including charas, poppy straw and Codiene Phosphate were recovered.

Giving details, he said a Police Party of Police Station (PS) Budgam while checking at Nasrullahpora arrested three drug peddlers who were involved in supplying drugs, especially to students of the area. 

x (x)
 

News From Rising Kashmir

;