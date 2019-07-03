10 drug peddlers arrested, huge quantity of contraband recovered in Budgam

Ten drug peddlers were arrested in separate operations by the police in the central Kashmir district of Budgam, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
He said large quantity of contraband, including charas, poppy straw and Codiene Phosphate were recovered.
Giving details, he said a Police Party of Police Station (PS) Budgam while checking at Nasrullahpora arrested three drug peddlers who were involved in supplying drugs, especially to students of the area.
Ten drug peddlers were arrested in separate operations by the police in the central Kashmir district of Budgam, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
He said large quantity of contraband, including charas, poppy straw and Codiene Phosphate were recovered.
Giving details, he said a Police Party of Police Station (PS) Budgam while checking at Nasrullahpora arrested three drug peddlers who were involved in supplying drugs, especially to students of the area.