10 drug peddlers arrested, huge quantity of contraband recovered in Budgam

July 03, 2019 | Agencies

Ten drug peddlers were arrested in separate operations by the police in the central Kashmir district of Budgam, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said large quantity of contraband, including charas, poppy straw and Codiene Phosphate were recovered.

Giving details, he said a Police Party of Police Station (PS) Budgam while checking at Nasrullahpora arrested three drug peddlers who were involved in supplying drugs, especially to students of the area.