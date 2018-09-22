10 dead, 3 injured in Shimla road accident

Press Trust of IndiaShimla
Ten people, including four women, died and three others were injured after a vehicle veered off a road in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district Saturday, a police official said.
The accident happened at Snail, three km from Kuddu on Tiyuni Road.
The three injured, including a child, have been admitted to Rohru hospital, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.
A police team led by Jubbal Station House Officer and Swara police post in charge is at the accident site, he added.
More details awaited.