10-day training programme for bee-keeping begins

‘Out-of-box solutions to counter problem of unemployment’
BANDIPORA, DECEMBER 03:
With an aim to introduce apiculture as an income generation sector for the unemployed youths of the district, the Department of Agriculture on Monday organized a training program in collaboration with Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) for the youth of Bandipora.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir inaugurated the training program and interacted with the participants.
Speaking on the occasion, ADC Bandipora urged the youth to think out of the box solution to counter the growing problem of unemployment. He said apiculture has a better potential of income and employment generation. He said bee-keeping shall ensure production of a good quality of honey for export as it is in good demand in other States. He said that the honey produced in the District is of high quality as the bees collect nectar from a wide variety of plants particularly from the medicinal plants.
During the 10-day training program, the participants shall be imparted training by experts of Agriculture Department with regard to modern techniques of bee-keeping, honey processing, disease management of the bee-colonies so as to endure them to venture in the trade of earning livelihood.
Officials said the participants are the educated unemployed youths from various parts of the district and during the training they shall be imparted financial literacy knowledge by the bank officers in order to make them aware about the credit flow schemes available to them for expansion of their activity.
Chief Agriculture Officer Mohammad QasimGaani, asked the participants to come forward and avail the benefit of different schemes available under various central or state funding for generating employment opportunities for themselves and others as well.
Director RSETI, Ghulam Mohammad Reshiassured the participants that they shall be always available for the hand holding even after the training and shall track them for their linkage with other departments and financial institutions.