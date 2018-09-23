10-day training program for women entrepreneurs conclude at KU

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Sept 22:
The 10-day training program for women entrepreneurs of Srinagar District concluded on Saturday in the University of Kashmir with the conduct of valedictory function chaired by the Registrar, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan.
In her valedictory address Prof. Khan, appreciated the efforts of USHA International towards women empowerment in the country. She assured all help and support to USHA International from the University of Kashmir in establishment of USHA Silai Schools in Kashmir valley. Later on participants were given signages, sewing machines and certificates by the registrar of the university The program was organized by the Department of Social Work in collaboration with USHA International New Delhi. The USHA International sponsored basic training course in sewing and stitching of 20 women entrepreneurs of the Srinagar District, which was a part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between USHA International Ltd. New Delhi and Department of Social Work, UoK. The training of participants was provided by various resource persons from USHA. The trained women entrepreneurs are expected to establish their Local Silai Schools with in their communities that would ensure livelihood support for themselves and others as well.