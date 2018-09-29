About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

10-day sports festival begins in Doda

Published at September 29, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Sep 28:

 A 10-day Block level Sports festival started on Friday across various blocks of this hilly Doda district.
According to an official, the sports event is being held under the “sports for peace and development” a component of Khelo India initiative of the Union Sports and Home ministries.
Around 5100 children are participating in 17 blocks of Doda district at 17 different venues.
Deputy Commissioner Simrandeep Singh - the chairman of games organising committee, formally inaugurated the festival at Government Higher Secondary School, Berraru- at Bhalla Block.
Meanwhile Additional District Development Commissioner Mohammad Hanief Malik inaugurated the games at High School Dali Udhianpur block.
The sports events are being organised by Doda District administration by pooling the efforts of Youth Services and Sports department, Rural Development department, Education department, J&K Police, CRPF, SSB and Indian Army.
Elaborate arrangements have been put in place by the administration to provide Sports equipments, refreshment, Uniform and transportation facilities to the participating sports persons.
The games are being organised in Volleyball, Kho-Kho, Kabaddi and Wrestling in different age groups, the official added.

 

