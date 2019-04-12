10 cops injured in Baramulla road accident

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

At least ten policemen were injured after a vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

Reports reaching said a private vehicle on election duty was on it's way to Srinagar from Dangiwacha when the driver of the Vehicle lost Control on the vehicle at Tragpora, Rafiabad in Baramulla

Reports said that in the mishap at least ten cops received serious injuries and were rushed to District Hospital Baramulla treatment.

The injured cops were identified as Constable Bhopal, Constable Ravi Kumar, Constable Anil Kumar, Constable Mohamed Shafi , Constable Vishal Kumar, Constable Asif Yousuf , Constable Syed Tanveer , Constable Mehraj ul Din and Constable Tariq Ahmed.

Authorities at DH Baramulla stated the condition of the injured cops as stable and are undergoing treatment.(GNS)