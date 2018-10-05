10 BJP, 2 cong candidates withdraw nominations

Shafat MirDooru (Anantnag):
A day ahead of last date of withdrawal of nomination papers for the fourth and final phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in the State, at least ten BJP and two Congress candidates have withdrawn their names.
The 10 BJP members from Dooru town of Anantnag district withdrew nominations and announced resignation from the basic membership of the party.
The candidates who withdrew their names include BJP in charge for Dooru-Verinag, Ghulam Hassan Bhat.
Friday (October 5) is the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the fourth phase.
“I along with my workers and candidates have formally withdrawn from the poll fray as well as resigned from BJP. I joined BJP about six years back to bring some sort of development in my area but we received fake promises from the party high command. If we are unable to deliver on the ground, then what is the point in getting the power. It is pointless to stay in the party, which only caused inconvenience to public in the shape of demonetisation and other such measures,” said Ghulam Hassan Bhat, a former Forest official.
Dooru-Verinag municipal segment of Anantnag district is going to polls in the fourth phase on October16.
“BJP had fielded 11 candidates while Congress is in the fray with 17 candidates for 17 designated wards while independent candidate is also in the fray,” said an official.
He confirmed withdrawal of nomination papers by five BJP and two Congress candidates.
Meanwhile, some unknown persons set ablaze the harvest of a BJP candidate Gul Muhammad Khan near his residence at Mandipora Dooru in Anantnag district late last night.
Khan had filed his nomination papers for Dooru-Verinag Municipal committee, along with his wife.