1 lakh connections under Saubhagya scheme regularized

Srinagar, October 09:
On the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, Power Development Department (PDD) has regularized one lakh electricity connections under Saubhagya scheme across the valley.
The information was revealed in a meeting chaired by the Divisional Commissioner to review the status of the centrally-sponsored scheme ‘Saubhagya’ aimed to provide electricity to all households.
To achieve 100 per cent electrification under SAUBHAGYA scheme, Div Com directed Chief Engineer PDD to start an intense drive to identify all illegal electricity connections to regularize them under the scheme.
He directed SICOP authorities to supply poles, conductors, transformers, HT wires and other necessary materials to all the valley districts so that the said scheme is implemented in the Kashmir Division in a stipulated time.
Khan directed Chief Engineer PDD to monitor the regularization process on regular basis and send the progress report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office on a fortnightly basis.
Chief Engineer PDD, GM SICOP, Assistant Commissioner and other concerned officers attended the meeting.