1 killed, 6 injured including 5 CRPF personnel in Uri, Srinagar accidents

One person was killed and another injured in a road accident in the border town of Uri in north Kashmir district of Baramulla on Saturday.
Official sources said that a vehicle met with an accident in Uri in the morning, resulting in injuries to two people.
The injured were immediately taken to a hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead.
Meanwhile, five CRPF men, including a Sub-Inspector (SI), were injured in a road accident in Srinagar.
Official sources said that a bullet-proof vehicle of 53 battalion of CRPF turned turtle at Parimpura in Srinagar on Saturday afternoon.
''An SI and four other personnel were injured in the road accident,'' they said.
