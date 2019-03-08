About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 08, 2019 | Syed Amjad Shah

1 killed, 32 hurt in Jammu grenade attack

Grenade thrower arrested while fleeing to Kashmir: IGP Jammu

A civilian was killed and 32 others wounded in a grenade attack at General Bus Stand, Jammu on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Police claimed to have arrested a grenade thrower whom it identified as Yasir Javed Bhat alias Arhan of Kulgam.
The grenade explosion took place at around 11.50 am in general bus stand, Jammu when passengers were waiting for their turns to board buses for their respective destinations.
The explosion occurred close to State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) bus, causing injuries to 33 persons. The injured were evacuated to Government Medical College, Jammu.
The explosion caused panic in the area with shopkeepers and commuters running for shelter.
After the explosion, police and security agencies personnel rushed to the spot.
The police and paramilitary personnel cordoned the entire area to search for the attackers.
One of the critically injured identified as 17-year-old Mohammed Sharik son of Intzar of Kalyanpur in Haridwar, Uttarakhand succumbed to injuries to GMC Jammu.
The doctors have termed condition of three injured as critical.
Of the 32 injured, 10 were from Jammu division, 11 from Kashmir while identity of two wounded persons was being ascertained.
IGP Jammu M K Sinha told reporters that the grenade thrower was arrested few hours after the grenade attack.
“During preliminary investigation, police came to know about suspected person who was fleeing from the blast site. The CCTV clips were seized and photo of the suspected person was shared with all police teams,” Sinha told reporters.
He said as the searches were being conducted on all routes, a police team headed by SDPO Nagrota and SHO Nagrota intercepted suspected person at Ban Toll Plaza, when he was trying to flee towards Kashmir.
The detained person was identified as Yasir Javed Bhat alias Arhan son of Javed Ahmed Bhat of Khanpura, Kulgam.
The IGP said during questioning, the youth confessed his “crime”.
“He admitted that he threw grenade at General Bus Stand on direction of Hizb District Commander of Kulgam namely Farooq Ahmed Bhat alias Omar,” said the IGP.
He said the youth had left for Jammu yesterday and reached Jammu this morning.
“After throwing grenade, he tried to return to Kashmir but was caught by alert police team at Ban Toll Plaza,” said the IGP.
“We are questioning him to ascertain whether more people are involved in the grenade attack,” he Sinha said.
Police produced the arrested person before media and said his age was being ascertained.
The IGP said the bus stand was targeted because it was a crowded place.

 

