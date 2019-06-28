1 killed, 2 hurt in Kulgam blast

June 28, 2019 | Shafat Mir

One person died while two others were injured in a blast at a scrap shop in southern Kashmir district of Kulgam.

An explosive substance went off at a scrap shop at Chuder Ban area of Khudwani in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The incident occurred Thursday morning when some persons were sorting out the scrap. An explosive substance went off in the scrap leaving one person dead.

According to officials, one person died on the spot while two others suffered serious injuries. The wounded were taken to nearby hospital.

"The injured were brought to Primary Health Centre Qaimoh. They had suffered injuries as some explosive material went off. One was treated at our health facility while the second one was referred to district hospital Anantnag for further treatment," said BMO Qaimoh, Dr Gowhar Ahmed.

The deceased person who lost his life at the spot has been identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Khaliq Bhat.

Police has taken cognizance of the incident and further investigations have been taken up, added a police official.