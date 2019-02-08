1 dead in Kokernag

Avalanche hits police post, 10 missing
Avalanche hits police post, 10 missing
Shafat MirAnantnag / Kulgam, Feb 07:
One person died in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district while 10 persons including eight policemen and two prisoners were trapped under an avalanche that hit a police post near Jawahar Tunnel on Thursday.
One person, Bashir Ahmad, lost his life while four persons of a family were injured after an avalanche hit their house in Sonbrari area of Kokernag in Anantnag district on Thursday evening.
Confirming the incident, officials said that a residential house was completely buried under the avalanche.
Police carried out the rescue operation with the help of locals after which four persons of the family were rescued while Ahmad’s body was also retrieved from the spot, an official said.
A police post near Jawahar Tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district also came under an avalanche following which four J&K police personnel, two members of the dog squad officials of Police, two members of the Fire Services and two prisoners are missing.
As per the Station House Officer Qazigund, the rescue operations are underway and so far none of the ten men have been rescued.
More rescue teams of Army and Police have been rushed to the area while the operation is underway, he said.