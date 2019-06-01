1-Day historic Baba Yugdhar mela organised

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The day long historic Baba Yugdhar mela commenced in Udhampur on Friday today with the ritual bathing of the Devta followed by Navgraha poojan and Aarti of Yug Dev in Panchayat Satyalta of Tehsil Chenani.

As per an official, Joint Director Planning Rural Development Department, Subash Chander, inaugurated the Mela.

The mela is being organized by Yugdhar Devsthan Development Trust Chenani in collaboration with District Administration Udhampur.

During the mela, thousands of people attired in traditional and colourful dresses thronged the mela site to offer prayers and seek blessings of their revered deity for overall peace and prosperity.

The District Administration had made adequate arrangements of drinking water facility, medicare, electricity, sanitation, transport and related utilities for smooth conduct of the religious festival.

During the mela, government departments put up their stalls while students and local artists presented cultural events.

Among others, Chairman Municipal Council, Chenani, Block Development Officer, Principal KV, Chenani and Sarpanchs besides President Baba Yugdhar Devsthan Development Trust, Baldev Singh Gen Secretary, Radha Krishan besides prominent citizens, the official added