April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Youth Football League in final stage

In the ongoing JK State Sports Council Youth Football League, which is in its final phase, the first match of the day saw girls from Leh lock horns with girls team Kathua.
Leh dominated the game from the beginning and scored thrice. Stanzin Chondol scored one goal and Sonam scored twice for Leh. The scoreline ended at 3-0 in favour of Leh.
Second match was played in the boys category in which Samba defeated Pulwama. It proved to be a tough physical battle between the two teams. Anant singh scored twice for Samba to take all the three points.
Third and last match of the day was played between girls of Baramulla and Budgam. Budgam couldn't attack the opposite goal-post even once, while as Safa from Baramulla scored two beautiful goals. The game ended on 2-0 in favour of Baramulla.
Nuzhat Ara, Div. Sports Officer Kashmir, Nusrat Gazala, Div. Sports Officer Central, Abdbul Lateef Accounts Officer Sports Council, star player and Incharge SFA Mehraj Ud Din Wadoo, Manger Pune City FC ISL Salman Ashraf were the Special Guests on the occasion and interacted with players before the start of the match.
Sunday’s fixture: Three matches will be played. In the girls category, Srinagar will take on Leh, Baramulla will be against Jammu and in Boy’s category, Bandipora will take on Anantnag.
The event is being organised by State Football Academy under the supervision of J&K State Sports Council and is being supported by J&K Football Association.

 

