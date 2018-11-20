‘World Heritage Week’ inaugurated at Mubarak Mandi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 19 :
As part of the World Heritage Week being celebrated across the world, Commissioner Secretary Culture, Mohammad Saleem Shishgar today inaugurated a function at Dogra Art Museum Old Secretariat, Mubarak Mandi, Jammu.
According to an official, the event is being celebrated to spread awareness about Art, Culture and Heritage of the State. The World Heritage Week is being observed globally with effect from 19th to 25th November, 2018.
The official said the event is being organized by the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museum with an aim to preserve and conserve the historical objects and artifacts reflecting the Dogra art and culture.
In his address, Commissioner Secretary highlighted the importance of preservation and conservation of historical objects and artifacts. He stressed on concerned departments and other stakeholders to take all necessary steps to protect the heritage of the State.
Director Archives, Archeology and Museum, Munir-ul-Islam said that the Department is keen and particular about spreading the awareness of Art and Culture to every nook and corner of the State.
He further said that to give a fillip to this objective, instructions have been passed to make the event a grand success by inviting more people and institutions for the participation.
To mark the occasion a number of educational institutions of Jammu are being invited to Army Headquarters and Dogra Art Museum for familiarization and awareness about Dogra Art and Culture.
The children of various schools are being taken for a guided tour to various galleries of the museum where they are made aware of history and significance of various Art objects by well-trained guides.
The Department has started indexing of Archives and other related historical manuscripts so that the files could be made available in all the Universities of the State for mass awareness and further research. He said that a proposal has been formulated to setup new museums in other districts of the State and in this regard the land has been identified for Kargil District.
On the occasion, a large number of photographs and manuscripts showing old heritage of the State were displayed.