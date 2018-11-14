Wani takes charge as Dir Food and Consumer Affairs

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 13:
Muhammad Qasim Wani on Tuesday took over the charge of Director Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Kashmir. The official spokesperson said after assuming the charge, Wani convened an officers meeting and reviewed the stock and supply position of food grains and other essential commodities in the valley.
Wani also reviewed the stock position in the dumping stations in Machil, Keran, Gurez and Tangdhar and in Ladakh. He stressed upon the officers to work with zeal and dedication and ensure the timely supply of essentials to the consumers.
Pertinently, Wani has served as Director Social Welfare, ADDC Bandipora, and Baramulla and has also served as Joint Director in the Food Department.