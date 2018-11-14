Vakil hails Guv’s anti-corruption measures

Demands legal action against culprits
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, 13 Nov:
President Jammu Kashmir Bachao Tehreek and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil asked Governor Satya Pal Malik that after disclosing corruption in administration, the Governor should use his high office to identify the culprits and book them as per law. Vakil was addressing a party convention at Nowpore Kalan, Sopore on Tuesday.
In a statement, the party spokesperson said Vakil hailed the stand of governor against corrupt elements within the administration and his recent exposure of big scam in health insurance scheme. Vakil also hailed his recent disclosure of massive illegal recruitments in different departments including J&K bank on part of politicians and bureaucrats. Vakil said, “The culprits whether politicians or bureaucrats should be identified and dealt with according to the law.”
He said, “The Governor seems to have taken a firm stand against corruption, and if he is serious about it, he should direct time-bound probe into all the backdoor appointments and corruption cases taken place during the tenure of Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.” Vakil urged that justice should be done to those who suffered due to malfunctioning of the administration. “This would be the big contribution to the state if Governor takes solid steps to eradicate it at all levels especially at higher level,” Vakil said.
Abdul Gani Vakil stressed that the cases of corruption pending in different courts against politicians and bureaucrats should also be reopened on speedy track and demanded to activate to the legal department to get the stay vacated which politicians and bureaucrats got from the High court. He said, “It is astonishing that the stay is continuing for last more than 10 years and nobody bothered to make an effort to vacate the same.”
Vakil welcomed the decision of Governor forming anti-corruption bureau but raised the question on the role of the State Accountability Commission. “Previous governments had made it a toothless tiger, with hefty salaries to officials and no output till today as it is virtually a powerless institution,” he said. Vakil suggested one of the two institutions either anti-corruption bureau or SAC be allowed to function in order to save the state exchequer.
The spokesperson said that some resolutions were also passed in the convention, which includes the demand of special economic package for fruit growers who suffered losses in crores due to heavy snowfall recently; waving of KCC loans was also demanded on priority. In the resolutions, serious concern was expressed over non-availability of power in the valley, especially in Rafiabad and Sopore.