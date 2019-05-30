Use of brute force, pellet guns continues unabated even during Ramadan: Mirwaiz

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Reacting over reports that around 60 people were injured in clashes which ensued after a gunfight in Kulgam, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the use of brute force and pellet guns continues unabated even during the month of Ramadan.

In a tweet, the Chairman of the Hurriyat (M) said: “Use of brute force and pellet guns against civilians continues unabated even during holy month of Ramadan especially in South Kashmir causing grievous injuries and even fatalities. Human Rights abuses including the use of pellet guns only exacerbate the situation on ground…”

Mirwaiz said that rather than improving it. Peoples aspirations regarding resolution of Kashmir dispute can only addressed politically, not through force.

At least 60 persons were injured, seven of them seriously in armed forces action during clashes following the gunfight in Kulgam. The operation has been called off as militants have reportedly managed to escape.