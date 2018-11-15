Upper reaches receive fresh snowfall, plains rains

Met predicts dry weather for next week
Met predicts dry weather for next week
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Nov 14:
The local Meteorological department Wednesday predicted dry weather for the next week till November 21.
Director MeT department, Sonam Lotus said the weather would remain dry for the next seven days from Thursday.
“Weather will improve and remain dry from November 15 to November 21,” he said.
However, Lotus said light rain and snow may occur occasionally at isolated places in the Valley.
“Light rains occurred in Srinagar today while Kupwara, Gulmarg and Drass witnessed light snow," he said.
Meanwhile, Gulmarg and all upper heights across Kashmir valley experienced fresh snowfall on Wednesday while rains lashed plains including the summer capital Srinagar.
The minimum temperature witnessed a surge due to the overcast sky in the Valley where the amount of snowfall recorded earlier this month broke the record of 32 years.
Border town of Keran, Karnah, Machil, Neeru, Gurez and other areas, including those near the Line of Control (LoC) also received moderate to heavy snowfall.
Dozens of far-flung and remote areas in Kupwara and Bandipora district were cut off with their respective district and tehsil headquarters due to closure of roads following snowfall.
The health resort of Pahalgam also received fresh snowfall today.
The upper reaches including Amarnath cave shrine and its periphery, Panjterni, Sheshnag, Mahaguns and Pisso top besides Chandanwari, the last motorable halting station on the traditional Pahalgam yatra track, also received moderate to heavy snowfall since last evening.
All upper reaches in south Kashmir district of Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama also received fresh snowfall.
The Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, remained closed for the past three days due to snowfall.
Fresh snowfall was also recorded at several places including Pir-Ki-Gali.
Tourist resort of Sonamarg on Srinagar-Leh highway, which is closed for the past three days, also received fresh snowfall.
Fresh snowfall was also received at Baltal, which serves as a base camp for annual yatra to Amarnath cave in summer.
Moderate to heavy snowfall was also experienced in the upper reaches in Ganderbal, Kangan, Yusmarg in central Kashmir districts of Ganderbal and Budgam.
After the cloudy weather during the night, which resulted in the surge in the minimum temperatures, the summer capital of Srinagar experienced rain, disrupting the normal life.
As per the communication of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, there is a danger of avalanches from November 13, 2018 (5 pm) to November 14, 2018 (5 pm) in avalanche-prone areas of Bandipora, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Leh and Kargil districts of Kashmir division.
The Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts have been asked to advise people not to venture out in avalanche-prone areas during the period.