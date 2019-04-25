Two militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight

April 25, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces in south Kashmir's Bijbehara town on Thursday.

A police official said a cordon and search operation was launched at Bagender Mohalla in Bijbehara area after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

He said during searches, militants fired upon the forces.

"The fire was retaliated triggering a gunfight in which two militants were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter," the police official said.

The identities and affiliations of the killed militants are being ascertained, he said.

"Further search in the area is going on, " the police official added.

"Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter. Police has registered a case."