Trooper dies in Awantipor road accident

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama, Nov 17:
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man died on Saturday after a vehicle he was travelling in met with an accident in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Reports said that a CRPF man identified as Gulab Chand of CRPF 130 battalion, was travelling in an army vehicle on Srinagar-Jammu highway. The vehicle lost its control and turned turtle at Kachachkoot area of Awantipora, resulting in serious injurious to the CRPF man.
The injured soldier was soon rushed to Primary Health Center (PHC) Awantipora where he succumbed to injuries. His body was later taken for the medico-legal formalities. In this regard, the police have registered a case and further investigations have been taken up.