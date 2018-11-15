Tral, Pulwama residents protest against PDD

Tral, Nov 14:
People from different areas of South Kashmir's Pulwama district hit the streets to protest against the Power Development Department on Wednesday.
Residents of Amirabad village in Tral area of Pulwama staged the protest against the PDD demanding a direct supply line from town area.
The protesters said that Amirabad village is only half a kilometre from Tral town but is being supplied electricity from a supply line which passes through ten different villages before reaching them through an indirect route.
"The supply line suffers frequent snags due to which we have to bear daily power outages," the residents said, adding that they demand a direct supply line from Tral.
The residents alleged that a locality of Ameerabad, Naik Mohalla was given a new supply line from Tral a couple of weeks ago after residents “filled coffers” of some employees of concerned sub-division. "The line was disconnected a day ago after villagers failed to grease palms of PDD employees, " the protesters said.
The protesters blocked the Tral-Dadsara road and were raising slogans against the PDD. The blockade continued from early morning till late afternoon. The authorities of PDD Awantipora said that the segregation of feeders was done 20 years ago as per feasibility norms. "The villagers on their own dismantled the old supply line after recent snowfall without informing the department," the PDD official said. "They want to erect a new supply line on their own bypassing the legal formalities from the department," he said, adding that the residents should approach them officially so that they could see if their demands are permissible or not.
On the allegation of taking money from the residents of Naik Mohalla, the official said that they should approach police and file an FIR against the said persons.
Meanwhile, scores of people from Pulwama town including women staged a protest against the PDD. The protesters who assembled in Murran Chowk of the town raised slogans against the department. They were demanding electricity as per the schedule.
"We are without electricity for past 25 days. We pleaded before PDD authorities for restoring supply as per schedule but they provided lip service only," the protesters said.
The protests continued from morning till afternoon and culminated peacefully after authorities assured them their grievances will be redressed.