August 02, 2019 | erwer

Highlighting prevalent corruption in the State, Madhav said any politician, irrespective of their stature, would be brought to book for “looting” public money.

“Nobody will be spared. Separatists will be lodged in Tihar and the corrupt politicians in Srinagar’s Central Jail,” he said.

Madhav said over the years thousands of crores were sanctioned by New Delhi for the developmental in Kashmir, but the money never reached the common people.

“All these years, two families who had a monopoly in Kashmir looted all the money but not anymore,” BJP top leader said.