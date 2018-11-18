Tariq Ali Mir bereaved

JKEF, JEG, JKNF express condolence
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 17:
The Jammu and Kashmir Editors Forum (JKEF), Jammu Editors Guild (JEG) and Jammu and Kashmir Newspapers Forum (JKNF) have condoled the demise of the grandfather of Tariq Ali Mir, Editor of Urdu weekly magazine, Belag Sahafat.
Tariq Ali Mir is a member of JKEF and JKNF. His grandfather, Ghulam Rasool Mir, of Dooru Shahbabad, Anantnag, died at SKIMS, Srinagar, after prolonged illness Saturday afternoon.
Ghulam Rasool, 90, was noted social and religious activist, who rendered his services as Mutwali for 40 years at Shahi Hamdan mosque Dooru.
A condolence meeting was held at the JKEF Srinagar office headed by co-convenor Mohammad Aslam Bhat and also JKNF Jammu office chaired by chairman Raj Daluja expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.
A team of JKEF visited the residence of Tariq to take part in the funeral of the deceased. The family members have informed that the Rasme Chahrum will be observed at their ancestral graveyard at Dooru on Tuesday. (KNS)