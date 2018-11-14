Tarigami hails Govt’s decision to regulate Pvt schools

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 13:
CPI (M) has hailed the State government’s announcement about regulating the prices of textbooks and uniforms of private schools in the state, and laid stress on the need to implement it on the ground in letter and spirit.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CPI (M) State Secretary M Y Tarigami said till now the Government has failed to put a control on the nexus between the private schools and publishers, who are fleecing parents by selling textbook and notebooks at exorbitant prices. “The government’s failure has resulted in public outrage,” he said.
He alleged that the private schools, which include elite ones, reportedly charge the commission of around 40 to 60 per cent on books being sold by them in the school premises or at the designated bookshops. A textbook of the first standard which would not cost more than Rs 40-50 is being sold at Rs 250-300 with both publisher and school management sharing the undue profits.
“There is no uniformity as every private school has its own set of textbooks being prescribed to the wards which result in murky business of the commission. This has been going on for years and it is a practice which is beneficial for both publishers and private schools. But the parents are bearing the brunt of this nexus which needs to be broken,” Tarigami said.
He urged the Government to immediately issue instructions to private schools to stop this “illegal profiteering” by selling books at exorbitant rates. He also said that special inspection teams need to be constituted which could visit the schools to check this practice. “Strict action must be taken against those who resort to illegal profiteering by selling textbooks at exorbitant rates,” he said.