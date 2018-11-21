Tarigami condemns killing of Hurriyat activist at Achabal

Srinagar:
Condemning the killing of Hurriyat activist Hafizullah Mir by unknown gunmen in Acchabal, Anantnag senior CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has said that such killings are unacceptable.
“The killing of unarmed civilian is unfortunate and must be condemned by everybody in one voice. Whether a civilian is killed by the bullet from one side or the other, it is loss of precious human life,” Tarigami said in a statement issued to KNS. He expressed his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family.