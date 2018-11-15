Swasth Bharat Yatra reaches Srinagar, Budgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 14:
Swasth Bharat Yatra, a nationwide initiative to spread awareness about healthy eating and adulteration in food items, Wednesday reached summer capital Srinagar and Budgam district.
The official spokesperson said the Yatra is being carried out in the State under the overall supervision of Commissioner Food Safety, Dr Abdul Kabir Dar and has, so far, traversed Leh, Ganderbal, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts.
In Srinagar, the District Development Commissioner Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah formally inaugurated the campaign. In District Budgam, a day-long campaign was inaugurated by the District Development Commissioner Dr Sehrish Asghar.
During the programs, participants were made aware of good food habits and healthy lifestyle like good personal hygiene, weight management, stress management and avoiding tobacco, drugs and use of alcohol.
They were enlightened about the importance of a balanced diet and were advised to be mindful of what “we eat and how much we eat to prevent malnutrition and lifestyle diseases.”
In Srinagar, the program was followed by a Cyclothon (Cycle Race) flagged off by the Superintendent of Police City East in which 50 cyclists took part from Nehru Park to Nishat Garden.
Regarding the smooth conduct of the Yatra, Commissioner Food Safety said that Mobile Food Testing Vans have been deputed along with a team of Food Safety Officers at the activation points and venues for the said Yatra in remaining three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Pulwama.