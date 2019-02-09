About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Soz objects to Governor’s decision to accord divisional status to Ladakh

Published at February 09, 2019 06:02 PM 0Comment(s)714views


Agencies

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Prof Saifuddin Soz on Saturday strongly objected to Governor Satya Pal Malik’s decision to accord divisional status to Ladakh without taking the political class of Leh and Kargil into confidence.

It is basically wrong for him to think that he (the Governor) is an exact substitute for a duly elected Government in the State, Prof Soz said in a statement here on Saturday afternoon. “I am sure Governor Malik has overlooked the implications of such an order”, he said.

He said Ladakh region consists of two Sub-Regions - Leh and Kargil, with distinct ethnic, cultural and religious features.

