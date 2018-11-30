Shutdown in Awantipora on second day against militant killings

Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama
Normal life was disrupted on Friday in south Kashmir’s Awantipora town as shutdown is being observed for second consecutive day against the killing of two militants .
All shops, business establishments and private offices remained closed while public transport was off the roads in the township.
On Thursday two militants Adnan Ahmad Lone and Adil Bilal Bhat, who were associated with Hizb ul Mujahideen outfit, were killed in a gunfight with government forces in Shaar Shali village.