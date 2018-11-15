Secy RDD for prompt completion of Mission Antyodaya survey

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 14:
Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda, on Wednesday reviewed the progress on the ongoing survey conducted under Mission Antyodaya and called for a prompt completion of its survey.
According to an official, while expressing satisfaction over the pace of the Antyodaya survey, the Secretary instructed officers to complete the survey on a fast-track basis. She said that the work and provisions related to Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) and Local Government Directory (LGD) should also be completed soon.
The Secretary was speaking in a one-day workshop organised by the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj here at Panchayati Bhavan on the implementation of LGD and other online softwares.
Director Panchayats, Muhammad Nazir Sheikh, Joint Director Jammu, Block Development Officers of various districts of Jammu Division and Master Trainers of the division were also present on the occasion.
Terming the survey under Mission Antyodaya as critical, the Secretary stressed that grading and funding of Panchayats will be based on the important survey.
She further reiterated that the officers should ensure that the survey is done accurately as these shall be considered as criteria for release of funds.
“It’s about the development of our villages, our panchayats and should not be taken casually,” she said, adding that Gram Sabhas should be immediately convened in those Panchayats where the survey is completed.
She also added that the planning and implementation of schemes of 19 departments as per the Schedule A1 has been transferred to the Panchayats so it is expedient to have frontline workers from every transferred departments for appraising these schemes in the Gram Sabhas.
The registration of frontline workers should be completed in consultation with their respective Additional District Development Commissioners, she added.
She said that process for scheduling of Gram Sabhas for the GPDP should also be completed immediately after the Panchayati Elections, 2018 and the same should be uploaded on designated ActionSoft.
Besides she added that the Geo-Tagging of the assets created under 14th FC must be uploaded in all cases where GPDP stands ported.
It is pertinent to mention that LGD is one of the applications developed by the Ministry of Rural Development as a part of Panchayat Enterprise Suite (PES) under e-Panchayat Mission Mode project, the .