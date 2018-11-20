RDD observes World Toilet Day

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 19:
Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda, on Monday inaugurated a model toilet with latest twin-pit technology at Satwari Block here to commemorate World Toilet Day-2018.
According to an official, Director Rural Sanitation, InduKanwalChib, Executive Engineer REW Jammu, Assistant Commissioner Development, Jammu, Block Development officer, Satwari along-with a large number of local people were present on the occasion.
Educating the public about the benefits of personal hygiene and use of clean toilets and good sanitation practices, the Secretary said, “The World Toilet Day (WTD) provides a golden opportunity to spread awareness on the significance of sanitation, with the aim of reaching everywhere, and to everyone with improved and equitable sanitation,”
She also urged the people to adopt twin-pit toilets to ensure family hygiene in addition to the production of natural compost.
Twin-pit technology is the safest toilet technology most suited to large parts of rural India and is recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as the central government.
Besides, in order to promote the use of glass-made water bottles and other items, the Secretary along with Director Rural Sanitation also distributed water bottles among high-rung officers at the Secretariat requesting all the Government Departments to shun the use of plastic in their respective meeting halls so that an example is set for the public to emulate.
Pertinently, the UN General Assembly in 2013 officially designated November 19 as World Toilet Day.