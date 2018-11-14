Protests continue in B’pora against power shortage

M T RasoolBandipora, Nov 12:
Hundreds of people from various localities here in North Kashmir’s Bandipora District continued their protests against the Power Development Department complaining power blackout from last few days.
The unscheduled power cuts across the district from past few days triggered massive protests since last week. Continuing anti-PDD protests; people from several villages Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to ensure proper electricity in the area.
Residents of Mantrigam, Dharmaha, Guzerbal, Sheikhpora and other areas were protesting to highlight their power crisis.
Protesters blocked Bandipora Gurez road near NHPC office Dharmahama and accused PDD of failing to provide proper power supply. They said that Mantrigam, Dharmaha and other adjoining areas are not receiving power supply as per schedule.
Residents of Dharmaha complained that the transformer of their area got damaged but the department has failed to repair it so far. The protesting people threatened indefinite protests if the proper power supply was not restored in the area.
Irked overpower blackout for past few days people in Ajas, Ashtangoo, Khenusa, Ajar, Sonarwani, Ahiehsharief, Saderkoot and Hajin staged anti-PDD protest and blocked various roads against the consistent power blackout in the area.
Alleging inaction on part of the electricity department, the protesters from Ashtangoo village blocked the traffic on Bandipora-Sopore for about three hours early this week, causing inconvenience to commuters.
They, however, agreed to lift the blockade after being pacified by Magistrate Mubashir Saleem Nazki and other officials.
Similarly Hundreds of people assembled at the Saderkot. Bandipora and staged a protest against the Power Development Department accusing it of plunging the district into darkness. The protesters later blocked the Srinagar-Bandipora disrupting vehicular traffic for nearly four hours.
“PDD has deliberately plunged the district into darkness. The department has resorted to inordinate delay in repairing the damaged transformers. We are facing immense hardships due to the erratic power supply,” the protesters said.
They accused the PDD authorities of acting as mute spectators. “We many times approached the concerned PDD authorities for restoration of power but they failed,” they said.
Later people of Ajar, Hajin, Khenusa, Ongam and Ahiemsharief also joined the protest. “The unscheduled power cuts have made our lives miserable. If PDD does not restore round the clock power we will be forced to launch an agitation against the department,” they said.
The inhabitants of Ajar here said they are without electricity from last few days complaining that department has failed to install the transformer besides locating closed to the PDD Division office “Despite passing of weeks time our transformer has not been repaired yet,” they said.
The inhabitants of Lawdara also echoed the same views. “We approached the PDD officials umpteen times however they failed to repair the transformer,” they said.
The inhabitants of Saderkoot Bon Mohalla said a 60 KV transformer was installed there a year ago. “But it has not been connected to the main HT line despite many reminders, as a result, we are reeling under darkness,” they said.
Later the protesters dispersed peacefully following the assurance to restore the power and undertake repairs of transformers by senior officials of PDD. Meanwhile President Traders Federation Bandipora Shamshad Ahmed accused PDD department of failing it people on all fronts. Shamshad said that PDD has failed to regulate the power supply properly in the area. "Department has failed, none of 126 villages in the district are receiving the proper power supply," Shamshad said adding," if administration failed to restore power supply people will go far indefinite strike."
Executive Engineer PDD, Bandipora, Ghulam Qadir told Rising Kashmir, “We have taken cognizance of the people’s representations as well as protest and within few days power supply will be restored in the area.”