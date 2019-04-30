Police destroy 120 ltr illicit liquour in Kathua

April 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Kathua police on Tuesday said that in continuation to stringent actions against illicit liquor menace, a police team cracked down on illicit liquor manufacturer in Budhi village in Kathua.

The team conducted a raid in the village and destroyed about 120 liters of lahan along with makeshift production unit on the spot.

A police spokesperson said Kathua Police is striving hard to contain drug and liquor menace. The police has appealed people of the area to come forward and share information about any such illegal activities with Police.