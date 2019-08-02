PM’s response. “People of the State are mor

August 02, 2019 12:12:00 | rising kashmir

He argued that under the given circumstances when an appeal for All Party Meet had been made, NC’s approach is against the idea of unity in the state.

"PUF proposed that NC and PDP should lead an All Party Delegation (APD) to Prime Minister and seek his assurance over Articles 370 and 35A, as also the delimitation. But by going solo, NC has shown that it is not interested in putting up an effective fight against the assaults to special status", Faesal said.

He argued that NC did not tell anything about PM’s response. “People of the State are more interested in knowing what PM said to the delegation than what NC delegation told the PM”.

"NC should reveal detailed facts of the conversation and assure people of the state, if there is anything to be reassured about", he argued.